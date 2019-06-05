ON World Environment Day, the leader of the city council has released a statement explaining local plans to combat the impact of climate change on Newport.

The Earth’s average surface temperature in 2018 was the fourth highest since 1880, when record-keeping began, and the past five years have been the warmest in recorded history.

Newport City Council has a sustainable travel strategy that is currently out for public consultation, which outlines ideas to decrease pollution and improve access to greener travel.

But Rogerstone Councillor Chris Evans has said the current plans are "not enough".

He challenged council leader Debbie Wilcox to bring a full climate strategy before the council to be scrutinised within two months.

"Unfortunately, our current plans and actions in Newport are not enough," said Cllr Evans.

"Smaller bins and removing plastic cups from the members room will do little to help."

In a formal question, Cllr Evans pointed out that he couldn't find one easily on the authority's website, and suggested a full strategy should be brought before the council to debate within four months.

Leader of Newport City Council, Debbie Wilcox, responding, said the council is committed to addressing the issues of climate change.

She referred to the sustainable travel strategy, which outlines a guide for the city, to decrease pollution and increase sustainable travel networks - combating not only climate change, but road traffic noise and air quality as well.

Cllr Wilcox said: “The commitment of this Administration to address issues of climate change are already firmly embedded in the Corporate Plan and the Council’s well-being objectives.

READ MORE:

“Actions are already being taken in the way of flood defences and planning, however it is agreed that more work is required to understand the impact upon the city."

One of the main factors of climate change is greenhouse gas emissions, generated mostly by transport, industries and agriculture sources.

She added: “With regards to mitigating the Council’s own (direct) impact on the climate, we have an ongoing programme of carbon reduction activities and projects.

“Our long-term approach will be published in our first Carbon Management Plan which is currently in review.

"The Council also procure 100% renewable electricity and are exploring further renewable energy options.

“Being a coastal city, Newport’s infrastructure will be at risk from sea level rise and numerous other consequences from climate change.

“The success or failure or efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions will determine the severity of the ‘change.’

“There is no necessity for a further climate change strategy or for any Scrutiny referral or Council debate on this matter.”