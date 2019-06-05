THE Welsh Government has revealed the scrapped M4 relief road has cost taxpayers £114m since 2013, including the £44m spent on a public inquiry that decided in favour of the road.

And more details have now been released of short term measures to help tackle the problem of congestion on the motorway around the city.

Specific short term actions include more traffic officers, dedicated on call recovery vehicles, live journey time information and a driver behaviour campaign to "better make use of the available road space."

Earlier today, Wales’ economy minister, Ken Skates, revealed that commission was being set up to find alternative ways to ease M4 congestion at Newport, with the official findings being made public in six months’ time.

The news comes after First Minister Mark Drakeford scrapped the M4 relief road scheme on Tuesday, citing the cost involved and saying the plan would damage the Gwent Levels.

In a statement released by the Welsh Government, Mr Skates’ further details the complexity of the congestion issue in south east Wales, saying a "broad approach" needs to be taken.

"There is a need to alleviate congestion and the resultant air quality issues now, especially as a result of the abolition of the Severn tolls," he said.

"It is clear to me that we need to work together to consider how we provide for the movement of goods and people across the region in a way that creates a fairer more prosperous Wales, recognises the unprecedented challenge of climate change, and is affordable given the enormous pressure on our budgets caused by 10 years of austerity and capital budget cuts."

For the short term officials working with Cardiff Capital Region and Newport City Council have been asked to provide measures that will provide “modest but immediate benefits.”

Measures include:

Additional traffic officers to reduce incidents and lane closures as employed during major events,

Dedicated on call recovery vehicles to support traffic officers by quickly removing obstructions when they occur as we would in roadworks

Live journey time information to inform better choices

Exploring the operation of junctions to reduce the load on the Brynglas tunnels

A driver behaviour campaign to make best use of the available road space.

In addition to these short-term measures, Mr Skates’ says that the long-term plan will need to take into consideration the movement of goods and people across the UK, climate change, and affordability due to pressure on the government’s budget.

He added: “I am focused on achieving our ambition of a high-quality, multi-modal, integrated and low carbon transport system for the whole of Wales.”

The Chair of the Commission will be Lord Terry Burns, the current chairman of Ofcom, is expected to bring a “weight of diverse experience” to the role.

Mr Skates added in his statement that the £114 million spent since 2013 developing the proposals will not be put to waste, adding the commission would make sure it is "fully informed in terms of transport modelling, environmental surveys and all the other factors in play across the region.”

Responding to the decision, Zep Bellavia, Chair of the Newport Now Business Improvement District, said it was bad news for the city's businesses.

He said: "While city centre roads are rarely impacted directly by congestion on the M4, the indirect effect of gridlock on arterial roads leading into Newport whenever there is a problem on the motorway cannot be underestimated.

"The majority of city centre businesses rely on road transport for their staff travel, deliveries and supply chains and the M4 is an inevitable and important part of this.

"Businesses in Newport have suffered from the M4 around the city not being adequate for the best part of 30 years.

"The BID's Board of Directors is dismayed by the First Minister's decision, particularly as it flies in the face of the recommendations made by the independent planning inspector following a lengthy and costly public inquiry.

"The decision is particularly puzzling given that the removal of the tolls on the Severn crossings has increased traffic and congestion and the landmark ICC Wales is due to open alongside the M4 in the autumn.

"While we recognise the environmental concerns raised during the public inquiry, we would suggest continued gridlock in and around Newport will do nothing to improve the environment.

"The BID would welcome a meeting with the First Minister to discuss his decision and the impact it will have on businesses in Newport."