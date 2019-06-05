A former grafftti artist who started selling paint online from his bedroom when he was 17 now employs 12 people and has expanded into new premises in Abergavenny.

Graff City Ltd, which is set to turn over £3m this year, was set up by Alun Jenkins, who is now 30.

The business has expanded into new premises at Lower Monk Street, Abergavenny, after a £800,000 investment supported by Barclays.

The new premises means that Graff City Ltd will be able to create a graffiti workshop to provide space, training and support for local artists or schools to explore the world of graffiti art.

The business stocks more than 120,000 spray cans supplying the UK graffiti art market, schools, local authorities and local garages as the range of applications for the specialist paint supplier increases.

Alun Jenkins, company director at Graff City Ltd, said: “I started selling paint online when I was 17 from my bedroom, buying in bulk and selling individual cans to fellow graffiti artists.

"The model worked but pretty soon the house was full of stock and I had to make the decision about going to uni or making a real go of the business.

"I acquired my first unit in 2009 and have never looked back. We now employ 12 staff and will turn over £3m this year, as the business continues to expand.”

Moira Wearing, Barclays business development manager, said: “Barclays is committed to using our industry expertise and specialists to support such propositions, which are vital to a prosperous economy. By understanding, the business Barclays has been able to provide a finance package to support this fantastic venture, which has created three new jobs and demonstrates the tangible benefits entrepreneurs bring to the local community.”

Alun said: "Ninety-nine per cent of sales are currently online but with a retail outlet now on site, local customers now have the option to view 'first hand' the range of products available.

"The new unit will allow us to expand our product lines and carry even more stock. We are also building a graffiti workshop, providing space, training and support for local artists or schools to explore the world of graffiti art.”