FOLLOWING the controversial decision to scrap the M4 relief road, 4,100 people responded to our online poll on the South Wales Argus Facebook page - asking whether the First minister had made the right call.

The results are in, and 80 per cent of those who responded are against the decision to scrap the relief road - a decision made against he recommendations of a £44million public enquiry.

The main concern from those who disagree with the decision revolve around the traffic jams that occur at rush hour both morning and evening, particularly around the Brynglas tunnels.

There are also big concerns over the pollution caused by cars stuck in traffic on the motorway.

Martin Bath, who lives above the tunnels in Brynglas, told the South Wales Argus he thought that rejecting the relief road was a bad idea.

"People go on about the environment, but I’ve been stuck in traffic down there on a regular basis.

“Why do they slow us down only to speed back up, it causes more pollution. I know modern cars have the stop/start function, but most vehicles are old and just idling. It’s bad for the environment.

“There are lots of environmental issues but there must be another way of looking at it. It’s not just an environmental issue, it’s also a jobs issue.

“Traffic is not going to get better.

“I’d even put a toll on the relief road to recoup some of the money. What happens to all the money? It goes against the grain.

“Losing the tolls has helped but has led to more traffic.”

But another Bryn Glas resident, Jacky Lloyd, said the environment had to come first.

“I know that there’s been a lot of shouting about jams on the motorway, but I think it was the right decision.

“Surely the environment is more important than getting to work on time.

“I concede that cars sat in queues belching out fumes are a huge concern, but building a new road isn’t going to reduce the number of cars.

“We need investment in public transport, cycle links and a decent train system which is reliable and local. That’s where the money needs to go.”

In the Argus poll comments, most people disagreed with Mr Drakeford's decision.

Stephen Ellis said: “Newport is choking in pollution every day and the environmentalists are worried about some wildlife. We need a solution and we need it now.”

Matt Bright, another who commented on our poll, suggested a few other option.

He said: “Would it cost that much to widen the tunnels? Remove the awful speed restrictions and sort out the access ramps into dedicated lanes onto and off at Malpas?”

Kye Gillards added: “I use the M4 every day and live near the tunnels. Remove the variable speed limits and congestion will improve.”

But some who commented on the poll, agree with the decision as they feel that there are better options to relieve the congestion.

Katre Oaks said: “As someone who commutes along the M4, I think Mark Drakeford has made a good decision. There are better and cheaper options out there with less environmental impact.

“Maybe now those speed limits which exasperate the situation will be modified. The 50mph speed limit was introduced after the lorry fire which damaged the tunnel. The tunnel has been fixed but we still have speed restrictions.

“Just have one limit rather than jumping from 70-40 etc.”

Whether it is revamping the SDR and Steelworks Road, the long-awaited Metro system or a myriad of other options initially proposed in the public enquiry, social media and public opinion are split about ways to improve the current situation for commuters heading across the Severn bridges.