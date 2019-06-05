KEN Griffin who was at the helm of the South Wales Argus for more than a decade has died.

Born and educated in Cardiff, Mr Griffin became a reporter at the Argus in 1953 and rose to become editor from 1970 to 1987.

During his 17-year editorship he oversaw major changes, most notably the introduction of the first computer system which was brought in to enable the newspaper to become more efficient.

The first computer system at the Argus

This technological change would go on to transform the way in which we all consume and search for our news.

Steve Hoselitz (deputy editor), Bill Hood (Production Department) Les James (sports editor) Ken Griffin (editor) John Ryan (managing director) and Stanley Smith (production manager) during the early 1980s.

His son, Simon, led the tributes, saying: "Family was always the most important thing to him. He always put us first. He was willing to do anything for both my mum and myself.

"He was an inspiration as a father, leading by example in a quiet but firm way.

"In later years, he became known for his humorous quips and cheery disposition, always positive in outlook, never complaining despite dealing with the onset of his cancer.

"Dad will be missed by all who knew him."

Former editor Steve Hoselitz

, also paid tribute to his former boss and recalled the changes which occurred during Mr Griffin's editorship.

He said: “Ken Griffin came to the editor’s chair when his predecessor, Ken Loveland, left. He was a thoughtful journalist and in charge of the paper through some difficult times.

“He steered the Argus through the first wave of technology changes as the old ‘hot-metal’ production gave way to early computers. And it was during his stewardship that the paper moved from its traditional offices next to Newport’s market in High Street and out to purpose-built premises at Maesglas.

Former editor Steve Hoselitz has paid tribute to his predecessor

“The paper also changed hands for the first time in almost 100 years, when the family company owners sold it to the Daily Express group. Then sister weekly papers were brought in house, with a combined editorial team.

“I was lucky to work as his deputy for he gave me the room to develop.

“He was a devoted father and husband. I am sad to learn of his death”.

Mr Griffin was the current Argus deputy head of content Carl Difford’s first editor.

“Ken took me on as a trainee reporter in the early 1980s – my first job in journalism,” he recalled.

“He warned me that I’d be out on my ear if I didn’t pass my shorthand exam, but I’m grateful that he did, because it forced me to knuckle down and focus.

“He was respected both within the Argus and in the community outside and I was saddened to hear of his death. My condolences go to his family.”

Ken Griffin

Mr Griffin's journalistic career saw him as a reporter for a few years at the Daily Herald and Aberdare Leader.

Before taking on the Argus editorship he previously served as assistant to the editor and assistant editor.

He died last month aged 88 at Springfields Nursing Home, in Colchester, Essex.

The funeral will take place at Colchester Crematorium on June 14 from 12.30 noon.