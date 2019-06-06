LAST Sunday marked 10 years since former soldier, Anthony Lock, was twice blown up in Afghanistan.

He became the city of Newport’s most seriously injured soldier from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Anthony Lock signed up to the Royal Welsh regiment not long after leaving school, serving in Kosovo, Iraq and other war zones.

(Anthony Lock in active service)

But during his time in Afghanistan a decade ago, he suffered both physical and mental injuries after being blown up twice in the space of six weeks.

“It’s been difficult. I felt ditched by my local town after it happened and quickly fell into isolation.”

Mr Lock was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following his ordeal.

He added: “I felt let down by my duty of care as for ages I wasn’t receiving the correct treatment.

“As I don’t have visible physical injuries that you can see, I’m not taken as seriously as someone who does.”

Mr Lock thanks his partner and daughter for helping him to escape this state of isolation he felt for so long.

He said: “I still cope with the trauma every day, but I’m currently having treatment which I started in April this year.”

The treatment Mr Lock is currently having helps with the brain damage he subsequently received from the explosive device.

(On-site in Afghanistan.)

“I’ve recently had three weeks at hospital getting my brain activity assessed in the hopes of finding ways t help my memory and cognitive issues.

After writing his autobiographical book – Broken by War – Mr Locke felt it opened many doors for him to better talk about what he’s going through.

“I still have PTSD and so do many of my colleagues.

“PTSD needs to be looked at a lot better while these officers are still in service, they need the help before they leave.

“There's too many ex-servicemen left in isolation suffering with their mental health and PTSD who go on and end their own misery.

“It’s time for a change.”

The book is available on Amazon and in all Newport libraries.

