A MAN has gone on trial accused of a catalogue of child sex abuse allegedly committed against young girls.

Tony Chamberlain, aged 58, of Swallow Way, Duffryn, Newport, is facing 19 counts against him at the city’s crown court, including four of raping a child.

He is also charged with six counts of sexually assaulting a child, five of sexual activity with a child, three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and conspiracy to sexually assault a child.

In the dock with him are two co-defendants.

Angela Whitchurch, aged 51, of Livale Court, Bettws, Newport, is accused of two counts of aiding and abetting the rape of a child.

She also faces one count of conspiracy to sexually assault a child, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and cruelty to a person.

Her husband, Brett Whitchurch, aged 38, also of Livale Court, is charged with cruelty to a person.

All three deny the allegations against them.

Prosecutor Matthew Roberts told the jury of six men and six women: “The complainants allege various degrees of abuse at the hands of the defendants.

“When each defendant was interviewed by the police, they all denied wrongdoing on their part.”

Nuhu Gobir is also a prosecutor in the case.

Chamberlain is being defended by Mark Wyeth QC and Clare Wilks.

Angela Whitchurch is represented by her barrister Marian Lewis and Brett Whitchurch by his counsel Harry Baker.

Judge Daniel Williams told the jury that the defendants have “mild learning disabilities” and that there would be regular breaks in the case.

The trial is expected to last between six and seven weeks.

Proceeding.