TODAY marks 75 years since the D-Day landings, with many commemorative events taking place throughout Gwent.

On June 6, 1944, during the Second World War, the largest seaborne invasion in history took place on the shores of the Nazi-occupied Normandy.

This was an international effort against Germany, with the Allied forces who attacked consisting primarily of British, American and Canadian troops. The historical day also included support from Australian, Belgian, Czech, Dutch, French, Greek, New Zealand, Norwegian, Rhodesian and Polish troops.

75 years later, we remember the heroes who sacrificed their yesterday to give us our tomorrow.

Here is a sample of some of the events taking place in Gwent to honour these soldiers’ dedication and sacrifice.

Standard bearers at the D-Day memorial service in Newport (www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

A remembrance will be held in Newport city centre.

Those taking part will assemble outside the John Wallace Linton (Wetherspoon’s pub) on Cambrian Road from 11.30am, with the parade leaving at 11.45am.

The parade will follow a route from Cambrian Road, turning right onto Bridge Street, then left onto High Street towards the D-Day memorial. Here a wreath will be laid, and a short service will take place.

Members of the public are encouraged to support the event, organised by the Royal Welsh Comrades Association, by lining the streets to watch the parade.

Road closures will be in place along the route between 7am and 1pm.

British Forces during the Invasion of Normandy 6 June 1944 (Picture: No 5 Army Film & Photographic Unit, Mapham J (Sgt))

An event will also be held to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at Lysaght Institute in Newport.

School children and older residents will come together in a lively and interactive way with children learning about the Second World War and D-Day, and older guests reminiscing and sharing their knowledge with the children.

READ MORE:

Guests can visit a wartime shop, prepare for and take part in an air raid, and take their turn in a wartime control room. They will be learning to jive and will listen to messages from Churchill and Princess Elizabeth on the wireless.

Jessica Morden MP and Jayne Bryant AM will be attending the event, which is from 10am to 12.30pm.

(Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire)

Abertillery has a D-Day landing exhibition on display.

Abertillery & District Museum, on Market Street, is hosting the exhibition which is open from 10.30am to 1pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Entry is free.

The Museum also has various other exhibitions on display, including one on the Second World War which has an authentic Anderson Shelter with sounds effects.

Find out more about the Museum at