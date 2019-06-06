NEWPORT County AFC academy graduate Regan Poole has confirmed that he will be leaving Manchester United this summer and he admits he has no idea where he’ll be playing next season.

Poole became County’s youngest player when he made his debut aged 16 in 2014 before sealing a dream move to Old Trafford the following year.

The young defender made one senior appearance for United in the Europa League in 2016 but was unable to break into the first team squad on a regular basis and he will be released this month.

After spending the 2017-2018 season on loan at Northampton Town, he returned to County on loan in January this year and helped Michael Flynn’s men reach the League Two play-off final at Wembley.

Defeat to Tranmere Rovers ended his dream of helping the Exiles to win promotion to League One, but he’s likely to playing at that level or higher next season.

“My contract is up at Man United so I’m going to be moving on,” said the 20-year-old, who will be representing Wales under-21s in two friendlies in Albania over the next week.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time at United and I’m thankful for everything they’ve done for me.

“I’m so happy that I went there. It was a no-brainer when they first came in for me and hopefully people can see what the club has done for me – they’ve made me a better player and a better person as well.

“I worked with some top-class coaches and players but it was always going to come to an end at some point.

“Obviously, it’s sooner than I expected but I am thankful for what they did for me and hopefully now I can find a new club and kick on and work my way back up.”

Poole will weigh up his options after the international friendlies in Tirana on Sunday and Tuesday.

“I’m not really too sure what the plan is at the moment,” he said.

“I’ve got these two internationals coming up so I’m concentrating on them and once they’re out of the way then I’ll worry about what my future holds.

“I’ve been speaking to my agent and there are a few clubs that want me but at the moment I have no idea where I’ll be next season.”

It’s unlikely that he will return to Rodney Parade this summer, but Poole knows the importance of playing regular football at his age.

Asked if Flynn had tried to persuade him to stay, he said: “I have spoken to him. I have a close relationship with him.

“Everyone knows that he was my youth team manager at Newport and ever since I’ve been back at County it’s been an amazing five months.

“I loved every minute of it with an amazing group of players and the fans as well.

“There’s nothing better than playing in the League,” he added.

“I experienced it at quite a young age so I knew what it was like and I went from playing in the League to playing under-23s football.

“I just wanted to get back to playing in the League and that’s the reason I went back to Newport.

“Nobody wants to be sat on the bench,” he added. “I want to play as high as I can – every footballer does – but you need to weigh up your options and figure out where you’re going to play.”

