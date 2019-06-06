GWENT Police are appealing for information to find a man from Cwmbran after he breached his licence conditions after being released from prison.

24-year-old Ryan Hall received a prison sentence of one month and 25 days for breaching a court order after being sentenced at Newport Magistrates Court on April 11, 2019.

He was released from prison on May 8, 2019.

READ MORE:

A spokesman said: "If you see him or know where he is, please call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 1900194557 or you can direct message us via Facebook or Twitter.

"Alternatively you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."