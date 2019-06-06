A DRIVER was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" after a crash on the M4 between Newport and Cardiff.

South Wales Police are appealing for witnesses, and have referred to the crash as a "serious incident".

It happened on Wednesday, May 5, between junctions 32 and 30 on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway.

A man was taken to hospital after the crash, which involved a white Toyota Hilux.

South Wales Police are eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving of the vehicle just before the crash.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference number 1900203096