Here's the latest Argus column by Islwyn AM Rhianon Passmore:

THE decision by the Welsh Government not to proceed with a proposed M4 relief road will cause much debate.

As the first minister acknowledged there are strong views on both sides of the argument. Listening to the first minister in the Assembly chamber I support his reasoned argument.

A new expert commission will be appointed, charged with reviewing the evidence and making recommendations to the Welsh Government on alternative congestion solutions, including innovative technologies, to address the current issues and the much needed implementation of the Islwyn to Newport rail link.

MORE NEWS:

It seems timely that the Welsh Government only recently declared a climate emergency in Wales.

The announcement draws attention to the magnitude and significance of the latest evidence from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and highlights the recent climate protests across the UK.

The Welsh Government has fully committed to achieving a carbon neutral public sector by 2030 and to coordinating action to help other areas of the economy to make a decisive shift away from fossil fuels, involving academia, industry and the third sector.

Last month, it published Prosperity for All: A Low Carbon Wales, which sets out 100 policies and proposals to meet the 2020 carbon emissions targets.

We owe it to humanity to do our bit in Wales to save this precious plant of ours for future generations.

- The publication of the UN report on UK poverty criticises UK social policy around welfare reform and the ongoing austerity agenda as causing real hardship to the most vulnerable and disproportionately so to women and girls.I was glad to strongly support the Welsh Labour Government move to ensure period dignity for thousands of Welsh schoolgirls. Free sanitary products will be available in schools across Wales thanks to £2.3 million Welsh Government funding.

The Period Dignity Grant for Schools will provide more than 141,000 girls in Welsh primary and secondary schools with a range of sanitary products.

As well as being free-of-charge, products will be made accessible in the most practical and appropriate way possible. Schools will also be encouraged to support environmentally sustainable products to allow maximum choice for learners.

Supplying primary schools is a step further than provisions recently announced in England. The money will be made available immediately via local authorities, who fund schools in Wales. Research from Plan International shows 15 per cent of girls struggle to afford sanitary products, 14 per cent have had to borrow from their friend and almost 20 per cent have had to use a less suitable product because cost was an issue.

This £2.3 million announcement brings Welsh Government’s funding total for period dignity to £3.4 million after it committed £1.1 million last year to address period poverty in communities and to improve school facilities. Accumulative actions such as these show the difference a progress socialist Welsh Labour Government can make.