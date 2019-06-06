PROJECTS boosting biodiversity and green infrastructure, improving water quality and minimising the impact of wildfires - including one in Gwent - are set to benefit from more than £11million of Welsh Government funding.

Eleven projects across Wales are currently finalising their plans to receive funding as part of the first stages of larger scale projects supported under the Enabling Natural Resources and Well-Being in Wales grant scheme.

Welsh Government will be providing grants between the range of £500,000 and £2.8million for a maximum duration of three years.

A Resilient Greater Gwent is among the schemes to benefit from the funding, being allocated nearly £1.5million of Welsh Government resources.

Led by Blaenau Gwent County Council, this project envisages a South East Wales that has a rich and growing biodiversity resource valued by local people who engage with it for their health and well-being.

The project will see collaboration between Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and Newport Councils, Natural Resources Wales, Aneurin Bevan Health Board and Dwr Cymru Welsh Water - among countless other environmental groups.

The projects gaining funding are being revealed to demonstrate the efforts being made to support the environment and the benefits it can bring for people and communities across Wales.

It is hoped that investing in green infrastructure will improve the rural and urban environment, as well as support the development of resilient ecological networks.

The grants to support environmental enhancements linked to improving well-being will also benefit from more than £2.2million of match funding.

As today is World Environment Day, Minister Lesley Griffiths will also be meeting with young people who have been striking over climate change, as well as speaking at an event with WWF Cymru and RSPB Cymru at the Senedd.

Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths, said: “These projects will make a difference to the environment around us across Wales. As well as the ecological and biodiversity benefits, the enhancement works will also improve the general mental and physical well-being of communities who are able to enjoy them.

“Through volunteer networks and partnership programmes communities will be able to have a direct impact on their local environment, taking responsibility and enhancing the green spaces and natural resources around them.

“This investment in green infrastructure will be felt by many generations to come and is part of our commitment to supporting the environment in every way we can. It is imperative that we take the opportunity to support biodiversity and environmental projects so they can be sustainable and flourish in future years.”

For more information on A Resilient Greater Gwent, visit blaenau-gwent.gov.uk