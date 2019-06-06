A SEVEN-MONTH-OLD Newport baby is in desperate need of a special helmet - to treat a condition that has left one side of his head flatter than the other.

Kasper Morgan, from Lliswerry, suffers from a condition commonly known as ‘flat head syndrome’.

The tot is currently seeking treatment through a company called Technology in Motion (TiMBand), as it’s not something covered under the NHS.

Chris Morgan, father of Kasper, says how he wants to help raise awareness for this condition as at first, he was told that the flat spot on Kasper’s head would disappear over time.

But after getting a second opinion it was found that Kasper’s condition was more severe than once thought, and would need medical intervention as soon as possible.

The helmet that Kasper needs will be worn for roughly six-months for 23 hours a day.

If his condition is left untreated, it can cause major problems in the future such as problems with his eyesight.

Kasper is unable to sleep properly as he has problems with neck muscle tightness, so he can only sleep on one side of his head.

Mr Morgan added: “We want to help raise awareness of this condition, especially to new parents who might not be aware.

“The NHS do a lot to promote safe sleeping, but they do not detail the importance of rolling babies over in their sleep so that they’re not always led in one position.

“Having a new-born baby continuously sleeping on its back can result in the head going flat.”

Kasper’s parents are currently crowdfunding to reach the £2000 target needed for the helmet to help with his condition.

More details on the fundraiser can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kasperplagio.