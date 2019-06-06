AN intriguing cask of Welsh history is on tap later this month when the site of a former pub near Govilon is put up for auction.

The derelict building is down a track from the world-famous Tumble, which leads from Govilon up to Blaenavon and which is a popular hill for cyclists to tackle.

The former pub, originally named ‘The Tumble Inn’ was bought by the current owner’s father in 1947, when he was 21, for his brother.

Before then, the pub had been passed on several times since it was originally built by some settlers of the Govilon area.

The brother is thought to have left the property around 50 years ago, and now the time has come for the pub to change hands again.

Regular patrons of the now derelict pub were foundry workers who would work in Blaenavon and the surrounding areas.

The site, approximately 1.9 acres, is located on the side of Gilwern Hill in Monmouthshire and would be an ideal lot for a number of uses.

It will be up for sale at Paul Fosh Auctions this month, with a guide price of £17,000-plus.

Sean Roper, residential property specialist at Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “This is one of the more unusual lots, and a great opportunity to own a little bit of Welsh history.

“We have had a huge response with every other call to me at the moment about the Tumble.”

The land offers easy access to the A465 Heads of the Valleys road and the town of Abergavenny, with its wide range of amenities, shopping facilities and transport links, is also easily accessible from the former pub and accompanying land.

The sale, when this unusual lot and almost 90 other properties on offer, will take place on Thursday, June 13, starting at 5pm at The Cardiff North Hotel, Llanedyrn, Cardiff.