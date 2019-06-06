TORFAEN Council had to spend more than £30,000 clearing up a popular beauty spot after asbestos and other black bag waste was dumped at the site.

A specialist removal company had to be contracted to remove the waste due to its hazardous properties after a recent episode of asbestos was dumped, contaminating the waste.

Councillor Fiona Cross, executive member for the environment, said: “It’s not ok to dump your rubbish where ever you feel like. Fly-tipping is a crime that not only causes significant damage to our countryside and wildlife, but comes at a significant cost the taxpayer at a time when demand for public services is increasing.

(Torfaen Council has had to pay more than £30,000 to remove waste dumped at The British. Picture: Torfaen Council.)

“In a time where spending public money on services is limited, using it to clear up after people who don’t want to recycle, use the Household Waste Recycling Centre, or pay for a business waste collection is not acceptable.

“We believe the asbestos which was dumped was from a business, and by assessing the amount and the way it has been dumped we would say a tipper truck has been used, rather than a van or trailer. However, without being able to investigate this rubbish due to health and safety reasons we can’t be 100 per cent sure.

"We actively pursue offenders and have seen an increase in the level of fines being given by the courts, so think twice about fly-tipping.

“We are asking people to be vigilant, and if they see anyone fly-tipping to get in touch with us. We are working with partners such as Fly Tipping Action Wales to communicate the importance of disposing of your rubbish in a responsible manner, so keep an eye out for our helpful information over the next few months."

To report instances of fly tipping visit www.torfaen.gov.uk or download the Torfaen which is currently available on Apple, Android and Windows devices.