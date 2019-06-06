A 28-YEAR-OLD from Newport is among three people on trial after a dad was tortured with scissors before being stabbed to death and dumped in a park, a murder trial heard.

John Phillips, 28, a 17-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, all deny the murder of 32-year-old Anthony Winter, who was "ferociously" killed over a £500 debt he owed to a drugs gang.

On Wednesday, a court heard Mr Winter was tortured by his killers who repeatedly poked him with scissors as they tried to force him to reveal his bank account details.

He was allegedly punched, kicked and stamped on before being stabbed and left to die.

James Jones, 19, has admitted Anthony's murder but three others are on trial over his death.

Prosecutor Christopher Clee QC, said: "Anthony Winter was a drug addict and he was murdered because he was in debt to his drug suppliers.

"Mr Winter was effectively lured to a flat in Newport.

"There he was viciously assaulted and tortured by Phillips, Jones and the 17-year-old boy.

"Numerous attempts were made to get access to his bank account in order to obtain his money.

"These attempts were unsuccessful."

Mr Clee said the attackers jumped on Mr Winter's arm and smothered his face with a pillow as they tortured him.

The court heard that while the attack was happening, 17 calls were made to Barclays Bank in a desperate attempt to access his money.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the attack took place in the home of Phillips' girlfriend Lauren Hutchinson.

She told police that the teenage boy was poking Mr Winter with a pair of scissors and Jones was stamping and kicking him.

She added: “They were hitting him really hard. Like 10/10. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”

She said that when she pleaded for her boyfriend to stop, Phillips told her: "Shut the f**k up or I’ll get someone to rape and kill you.”

And when she threatened to call the police, her boyfriend allegedly removed her phone’s SIM card and flushed it down the toilet.

The court heard Mr Winter was “seriously injured” in the flat but was bundled into a taxi and taken to a park in St Mellons, Cardiff.

There he was allegedly assaulted further by Jones, the teenage boy and a teenage girl before being stabbed and left to die.

Mr Clee added: "Both Hutchinson and the 17-year-old girl cleaned up the flat to hide the evidence of the assault on Anthony Winter.

“The truth of the matter is that Anthony Winter was subjected to a ferocious beating in that flat at the hands of Phillips, Jones, and teenager.

Phillips and the two teenagers deny murder and face a four-week trial over the death in November last year.

Jones, from St Mellons, Cardiff, has pleaded guilty to murder.

Hutchinson and the 17-year-old girl admit perverting the course of justice.

The trial continues.