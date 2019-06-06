AN event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day took place throughout the streets of Newport City Centre earlier this morning.

On the June 6, 1944, during the Second World War, troops landed on Normandy’s beaches, occupied by Nazi’s, and became the largest seaborne invasion in history.

(Standard bearers at the 75th anniversary D-Day service in Newport. Credit: Chris Tinsley)

(The 75th anniversary D-Day Service in Newport. Credit: Chris Tinsley)

Today we remember those who sacrificed their lives for ours and honour their dedication and sacrifice.

Newport D-Day parade leaving Cambrian Road

READ MORE:

The parade assembled outside the John Wallace Linton (Wetherspoon’s pub) on Cambrian Road at 11:30am and left to begin their march at 11.45am.

(The 75th anniversary D-Day service in Newport. Credit: Chris Tinsley)

(The Mayor of Newport William Routley lays a wreath at the 75th anniversary D-Day service. Credit: Chris Tinsley)

Everyone cheered as the parade passed through the streets.

(The 75th anniversary D-Day Parade in Newport. Credit: Chris Tinsley)

The people of Newport, all ages and backgrounds, came together to commemorate these heroes.

(Laying of the wreaths at the 75th anniversary D-Day service in Newport. L-R Jayne Bryant AM, Ruth Jones MP and Jess Morden MP. Credit: Chris Tinsley)

(The 75th anniversary D-Day Parade in Newport. Credit: Chris Tinsley)

(The High Sheriff of Gwent Sharon Linnard lays a wreath at the 75th anniversary D-Day service in Newport. Credit: Chris Tinsley)

(Lowering of the Standards at the 75th anniversary D-Day service in Newport. Credit: Chris Tinsley)