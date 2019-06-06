NEWPORT’S former legendary music venue TJ’s is set to become a 58-bedroom hotel after councillors unanimously backed plans.

The proposals approved by Newport councillors on Wednesday will see the grade-II listed building in Clarence Place become an easyHotel, the second of its type in Wales.

Planning officer Joanne Davidson told councillors the hotel will be towards the budget end, and will not offer associate facilities such as a gym or restaurant.

The roof and rear extension will be demolished while an extra floor will be built, bringing the site up to four storeys high.

The plans will restore the listed buildings facing onto Clarence Place which have fallen into disrepair in recent years.

TJ’s was an integral part of Newport’s thriving independent music scene, playing host to the likes of Oasis, Manic Street Preachers and The Stone Roses.

Urban legend says it is also the place where Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain proposed to Courtney Love, having watched her play perform with Hole.

Councillor John Guy said many people have fond memories of the venue.

“Over the years there have been many acts taking part there,” he said.

“There will be a lot of senior citizens coming to book a room there because they will remember the acts they saw.

“It’s iconic and it’s a good change.”

The plans are expected to bring significant economic and tourism benefits, with planning chiefs identifying a need for hotel accommodation near the city centre.

Councillor David Fouweather said many people will be able to use the hotel to access the city centre, or the new International Conference Centre Wales when it is built.

The site has also been victim to antisocial behaviour and in 2013 was set ablaze, causing significant water and fire damage to the upper floors and roof.

But with the building now secured, officers have welcomed the chance to see a commercial use return to the building.

Councillor Miqdad Al-Nuaimi also welcomed the plans, adding the building is a “very important aspect of the area.”

Some objectors have raised concerns over parking facilities for guests and staff at the hotel.

However its location – close to city centre facilities and public transport – alongside the fact easyHotels do not require many staff on site, have alleviated concerns.

The decision to approve the plans will be formally issued after June 18 if no objections are received from Cadw.