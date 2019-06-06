THE former college campus in Caerleon could have a future as a filming location, it has been suggested.

The University of South Wales site is currently being used to film a second series of Netflix’s hit show, Sex Education.

Councillors approved plans to extend the agreement until the end of 2020 at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, potentially allowing the site to be used for a third season of the show as well if it is commissioned.

The grade-II listed site doubled as the fictional Moordale Secondary School in the first series of the comedy drama Sex Education, which was also filmed in Monmouthshire.

Production company Starco 2 TV gave local students onset experience during the first series, providing 68 weeks of work placements, and plans to involve youngsters again in the second instalment.

Councillor Miqdad Al-Nuaimi welcomed the plans for filming at the site for a temporary period – and suggested it could “offer a possible use for the building.”

“They could look at it for filming studios,” he said.

“We’ve got a superb building here. It’s probably a use that will come as a relief to the people of Caerleon, from housing developments.

“Can we not help the university explore this avenue?”

The meeting heard the university is currently awaiting the outcome of its appeal against rejecting plans for more than 300 homes on the site.

Under the contested proposals, up to 263 new homes replace the old university’s student halls and teaching blocks.

The Grade II listed main campus building, Felthorpe House, TJ Webly and Ty Hywel, would be retained but converted for an extra 47 apartments.

Residents in Caerleon have voiced concerns any significant development on the site will exacerbate existing congestion and air quality issues in the area.

The council rejected the plans over air pollution and traffic concerns in October.

Councillor John Guy also backed plans for filming at the site, but added the university may have “other ideas” in the longer term.

“This is economic development,” he added.

“At the moment we’ve got a derelict site, so use it, there’s got to be some sort of economic payback.”

Filming is planned Monday to Friday with some limited weekend work until the end of September, though activity at the campus will only account for around half of the shooting schedule.

Around 60 cast and crew members could be onsite on any one day, with cars and larger vehicles used for filming equipment and props likely to stay put for several weeks at a time.