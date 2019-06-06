“THERE is absolutely no prospect whatsoever" of Wales' NHS being part of a new trade deal between the UK and the USA, a Welsh minister has said.

The Welsh Government's international relations minister Eluned Morgan was speaking after president Donald Trump appeared to suggest the NHS should be part of a post-Brexit deal between the UK and the US.

Speaking at a press conference in London during his visit to the UK earlier this week, Mr Trump said: "When you're dealing with trade everything is on the table, so the NHS or anything else, or a lot more than that.

MORE NEWS:

"But everything will be on the table, absolutely."

His comments came in for widespread criticism, with many warning the NHS must not be made vulnerable to foreign private interests.

But, as the health service is devolved, any trade deal involving the English NHS would not apply to Wales.

And Ms Morgan, who also has responsibility for trade policy in the Welsh Government said: “The Welsh NHS is a public service, and under this Welsh Government, will remain so.

Wales' health minister Vaughan Gething (left) and international relations minister Eluned Morgan (right)

“I have made absolutely clear to the UK Government’s international trade secretary Liam Fox that devolution must be respected in any new trade deals post-Brexit.

"That includes the UK Government respecting the Welsh Government’s determination to preserve the NHS as a public service.

“So, there is absolutely no prospect whatsoever of us allowing the Welsh NHS to be part of any negotiation on a new trade deal with the USA. It is simply not going to happen.”

Mr Trump has since contradicted his comments. Speaking in a TV interview he said: "I don't see it being on the table," saying the NHS was something he would "not consider part of trade".

Wales' health minister Vaughan Gething also responded to Mr Trump's comments, saying: “The Welsh NHS is a public service that was born in Wales, and it will remain a public service under this Welsh Government.

“And in Wales, under this government, it will continue to be a much loved and cherished service that puts people, not profit, first.”