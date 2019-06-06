“LASER-like” focus on tackling fraudsters is needed to protect older people from falling victims to scams, a Gwent MP has said.

Speaking in Parliament earlier this week, Torfaen’s Nick Thomas-Symonds described the number of pensioners being targeted by scammers as “breathtaking”.

According to Age UK, almost five million people aged 65 and older believe they have been targeted by fraudsters, and research by the Office for National Statistics showed there were 3.6 million of incidents of fraud in 2018 – up 12 per cent on the year before.

Saying “there is no doubt that trading standards and other law enforcement agencies would be in a better position to tackle this issue if they had not been subjected to nine years of austerity and spending cuts”, Mr Thomas-Symonds warned far more work would have to be done to cut these figures.

“A number of aspects of this issue demonstrate the need for a laser-like focus from the government,” he said. “There is the classic lottery scam, where people are told that they have won something when they have not.

“There are government scams, where groups essentially pretend to be the government and use that badge of credibility to carry out their crime.

“There are also security scams, whereby people are contacted by someone pretending to be their bank or some other trusted source.”

But the Labour MP added he was concerned more work needed to be done to help victims of fraud report the crimes, saying "the government have to rise to the challenge".

“It is crucial that we bring together a robust strategy all over the country," he said. "We need more resources for our law enforcement agencies, but they also need a consistent strategy that pushes back against the fraudsters who target our constituents."

Speaking afterwards Mr Thomas-Symonds said: "Having your financial security threatened is a frightening experience and for many in our communities, this is a reality.

“Hearing the statistics and stories shared today by colleagues highlights that more needs to be done to protect our constituents from being targeted by online and telephone fraudsters. The number of older people being targeted is particularly concerning. It is vital that the government address this issue head on by developing a strategy to keep individuals safe from such exploitation. At present the government approach is too disjointed and our law enforcement agencies have been cut to the bone by austerity.”

Any suspected incidents of fraud can be reported to police on 101 or Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or via

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via