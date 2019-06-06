A YELLOW weather warning affecting parts of the UK has been put in place for tomorrow (Friday, June 6) as Spanish storm Miguel makes its mark on the UK.

Heavy rain and thunder is expected on between 2pm and 11pm, with the warning covering the Gwent region of Newport, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly, Torfaen, and parts of Blaenau Gwent.

(Picture: Met Office)

This is the result of Storm Miguel, which is travelling from Spain to the UK over the next few hours, although will be less severe once it reaches South West England.

(Storm clouds over the River Severn (Picture: Fatma Richards))

A Met Office forecaster said: "The low pressure system of Storm Miguel will move towards the UK during the early hours of Friday morning.

"The main impacts from Storm Miguel will be across Spain and western France, and the system will deteriorate as it moves into the UK.

"There will be heavy rain and it will be wet for most of the day in parts of England and Wales on Friday.

"As rain pushes north, it is likely that there will be thunderstorms in the evening affecting the UK and Wales.

"Saturday should be a bit brighter, but another breezy day for Wales with some showers expected.

"It should be less wet and dreary in Wales on Saturday as the storm travels North.

"It's difficult to predict exact locations for Sunday, but in Wales it should be less windy. Although there is still a chance of rain."

READ MORE:

The Met Office have predicted prolonged showers on Saturday, with the chance occasional thunder, and up to 20mm rain falling within an hour in some parts of the UK.

They have also warned that this bad weather may cause disruption to travel, including bus and train services.

Some flooding is also expected on roads, potentially affecting some homes and businesses. The weather may also cause interruption to power supplies and other services.

(A rainbow in Llantarnam (Picture: Roslynne Eaton))

There are currently no weather warnings in place for Saturday or Sunday.