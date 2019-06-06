POLICE are trying to locate a 24-year-old missing in the Risca area.

Gwent Police are appealing for information to locate 24-year-old John Cashman who has been reported as missing.

He was last seen today (Thursday June 6) at approximately 4.20pm and hasn’t been seen since.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "Officers have reason to believe that John may be injured and may need medical attention, and as a result are increasingly concerned for his safety.

"John is white, of medium build and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a white t-shirt.

John Cashman (Picture: Gwent Police)

"If you have seen John or believe you have any information that may help us with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 321 06/06/19

"You can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages if you have any information.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org"

This follows on from reports of a strong police presence, including a police helicopter, in the areas of Channel View and Herbert Avenue, in Risca, earlier this evening.