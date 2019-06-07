THE annual Pillgwenlly Football Shield tournament is due to kick-off at 2pm on Friday 5th July at the Pill Millennium Centre and Pill Fields.

There are expected to be up to 28 five-a-side teams competing for the shield, which is currently held by last year’s winners – Pill Police Youth.

Some of these teams include Pill YMCA, Resilient Communities, Line Cymru, Melin Homes and Newport Live.

(Teams getting ready to play at last years tournament)

Hannah Lawton, ex-Newport West local sergeant, started the community wide sporting event that would help benefit local charity ‘Ieuan The Lion Memorial Fund.’

Every team taking part will donate £25 and all proceeds raised will go toward the charity, who are dedicated to supporting families in Wales who are caring for a terminally ill child.

There will be numerous raffle prizes, such as a signed football from Newport County, meal vouchers for two, cinema tickets and more.

READ MORE:

Like previous years, the organisers began the event with absolutely no funds – all costs have been covered by the good will of community volunteers and organisations.

The tournament has continually grown with the help and support of so many people, companies and organisations.

Current sponsors and supporters include ABP, Pill Millennium Centre, and Resilient Communities - among others.

Head down to the Pill Millennium Centre to purchase raffle tickets, where you can also make donations.

Or for any enquiries please contact the Pillgwenlly Millennium Centre at 01633660262