CHILDREN at Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School joined members of the Royal British Legion and a Second World War veteran in commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The children travelled to Arthur Jenkins Care Home to meet ninety-six-year-old Lyn Parry, who was one 156,000 soldiers who landed on the beaches of Normandy to drive back the armies of Nazi Germany.

Mr Parry joined the 3rd Monmouthshire regiment in 1940, aged 18, and was stationed in Britain until the day of the landings.

The children had created remembrance posters to show Mr Parry, and had the opportunity to ask him questions about his time in Normandy.

Armed forces champion for Torfaen council and Blaenavon councillor Alan Jones attended the event.

(Children from Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School created posters for D-Day veteran Lyn Parry to commemorate the anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Torfaen Council.)

He said: "It was a very emotional event.

"Lyn told me a little about the D-Day landings and said it was like hell on earth the noise from the artillery from both sides was unbelievable, he said I never want to see that place again.

"The children were fascinated and Lyn thoroughly enjoyed himself.

(Cllr Stuart Evans with D-Day veteran Lyn Parry. Picture: Torfaen Council.)

"Duncan Turner, an old soldier colleague and Blaenavon RBL member, recited an old war poem and there were lots of photos taken.

"A huge thank you goes out to the staff at Arthur Jenkins Care Home.

"As we boldly repeat the stories of veterans, whose resolve ultimately unshackled millions from the grasp of Nazi oppression, we must ensure that their gallantry never fades.

"As Armed Forces Champion For Torfaen CBC and life member of Blaenavon RBL I felt very privileged and honoured to have attended this event and it makes you realise that we really don’t know how lucky we are today due to everything these soldiers did for our countries."

Elsewhere in Torfaen, councillors from Cwmbran Community Council and Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon Community Council gathered with representatives of the British Legion for a flag raising ceremony outside the Council House to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

(The flag raising ceremony outside Council House in Cwmbran. Picture: Cwmbran Community Council.)

Cllr Anthony Bird, chairman of Cwmbran Community Council, said: “Our nation owes a great debt to the brave service personnel who have fought, sacrificed and given their lives for the freedom we take for granted in this country.

“It is of vital importance that we continue to pay tribute to the valour and courage of our veterans, to the brave men and women who make up our armed forces and those who were left behind on foreign fields, all for the sake of our futures.”