Police are still searching 50-year-old Philip Davies, who was last seen at the beginning of April.

Officers confirmed they are concerned for his welfare.

Mr Davies is from the Abergavenny area and was last seen at about 11am on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

His car, a silver Range Rover Freelander was found near to Glangrwyney, Abergavenny the following day.

Residents in this area are asked to check any outbuildings.

A spokesman said: "Philip is approximately 6ft 2in tall, of slim build and with fair hair and a goatee. He is believed to be wearing a blue jacket with a fur-lined hood.

"He also wears plug style earrings and is likely to be wearing jogging bottoms, trainers and a black sling on his right arm.

"Philip also has distinctive colourful tattoos on his chest, arms and legs.

"Anyone with any information relating to Philip's whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting log 143 of 03/04/19.

"You can also direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."