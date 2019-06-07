A MANHUNT is underway for eight men who allegedly assaulted two others near a bus stop in Caerphilly.

The incident is reported to have happened in at about 1.20am on Saturday, May 4 next to the bus stop on Cardiff Road, opposite Sports Direct.

A spokesman said: "Two men were approached by a group of eight men and report being punched to the face.

"The victims suffered minor facial injuries, including bruising to the face.

"Officers are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, including taxi drivers, who may have witnessed the assault to contact us.

"If you can help, please call 101 quoting log 42 of 4/5/19 or alternatively, you can send a direct message with information to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."