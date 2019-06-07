AS people flooded the streets of Newport city centre yesterday to watch the parade commemorating 75 years since the D-Day landings, police were working hard to tow the vehicles of those illegally parked around the areas where it was due to take place.

The night before the parade, council wardens had cordoned off the area, but several people had still parked there by the time the parade got started.

Gwent Police removed four vehicles in total, but a few more were about to be towed before the owners of the vehicles arrived.

It is unknown whether those illegally parked in the city centre were there to attend the D-Day parade.

Gwent Police are set to hand over control of parking enforcement to Newport City Council on July 1.