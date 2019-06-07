A GROUP of travellers have set up another temporary encampment in Newport.

Around six caravans and other vehicles turned up on Beechwood Park yesterday.

A joint visit between Newport City Council and Gwent Police officers will be taking place today where a Section 61 Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 - power to remove trespassers on land - could be used, it is understood.

This comes days after travellers also pitched near the pitches at Caerleon RFC - with locals claiming that the group have taken to empting chemical toilets and defecating underneath the rugby posts.

Pictures have since surfaced of rubbish having been apparently dumped at the site.

St Julian's resident Mike Enea said: "I have contacted police about this.

"And if it turns out that it is the same travellers who have gone to Beechwood Park then police need to get involved."

It is not known if the it is the same group.