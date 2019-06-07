A BENTLEY, Rolex watches and a range of designer clothes and accessories are among the items seized by the Welsh Government that will be going under the hammer for a fraction of their market prices in Newport next week.

The luxury items will be listed during the Unreserved Government Auction at Wilsons Auctions Newport on Wednesday, June 12.

The Bentley Mulsanne V8 Auto was at the centre of an international money laundering investigation by the National Crime Agency and was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

It will be sold with no reserve.

(A Rolex watch will be going under the hammer. Picture: Wilsons Auctions Newport)

Bidders will have the opportunity to purchase Rolex, Breitling and Cartier watches, Yamaha, Suzuki and Honda motorbikes, a Land Rover Defender and designer shoes from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Barker and Giuseppe Zanotti and designer clothing and accessories from Versace, Moncler, Prada and Chanel.

READ MORE:

Wilsons Auctions’ Government sales coordinator, Michael Streight said: “This month’s Unreserved Government Auction in Newport will not disappoint with the highlight of the evening being a Bentley Mulsanne.

"Along with this, we have a number of bling items from Rolex watches and Christian Louboutin shoes to designer handbags, sunglasses, belts that will appeal to everyone and not to mention the variety of property that will be going under the hammer.

“With the auction available to both physical and online bidders it is open to a worldwide audience and gives customer the chance to purchase quality goods for an affordable price.

.

.

(A Suzuki GSXR motorbike will be up for auction. Picture: Wilsons Auctions Newport)

"Wilsons Auctions plays an important role in realising any type of asset on behalf of our government clients which has seen us responsible in returning £100 million back into the public purse in recent years.”

Properties from across the UK with a combined guide price of £1,075,000 will also be available to bidders.

The auction, which starts at 7.30pm, will be available to a worldwide audience through Wilsons Auctions’ online bidding facility, LiveBid, and will take place alongside Newport’s already established weekly car auctions.

Physical viewing of lots will take place at Wilsons Auctions’ Newport branch on the day of the auction.