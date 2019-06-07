THE PREDICTED heavy rain has hit, as Storm Miguel makes its way across Europe and the United Kingdom.
This could see some localised flooding and cause problems on the road.
A yellow weather warning has been issued, by the Met Office, across Gwent for this afternoon and evening as the heavy downpours are set to continue.
The warning is in place from 2pm until 11pm.
Around 20-30mm of rain is expected to fall in just a couple of hours according to forecasters. The rainfall is about half the average for the whole month of June.
The Met Office says: "Whilst some places will escape them, some heavy showers will break out during Friday afternoon and evening. Some of these showers will be quite prolonged, with a
chance of occasional thunder.
"A few places may see 20 mm rain falling within an hour and some spots may receive around 30 mm rain in a couple of hours.
"Following a spell of rain earlier in the day, this may lead to spray and surface water flooding on some roads."
The Met Office also lists the following alongside the yellow weather warning.
What to expect
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely
