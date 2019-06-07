THE family of Jacob Jones will always remember what they were doing on June 7, 2019.

This was the day three-year-old Jacob got to finally ring the bell.

It's the moment every family with a cancer-stricken child treated at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital in the Heath, Cardiff.

For the family of Ebbw Vale toddler Jacob Jones, that moment came today.

Jacob beat the odds given to him in December 2017 - when his family were told he had a 30 to 40 per cent chance of surviving after doctors diagnosed him with neuroblastoma.

Since then he's bravely endured complicated operations, as well as high levels of intrusive chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

He survived, and was declared cancer free in April this year.

But little Jacob still had had to wait more than a month for his moment; until his remaining infections had been treated.

Jacob’s mum Emma Williams, from Ebbw Vale, said her, and the family are absolutely delighted.

“We watched a few children pass away during the last couple of months so to get here is even more special.

“We can finally live life properly.”

The last year and a half have been tough for Jacob and the whole family, but Ms Williams has nothing but praise for her young son.

“I can’t praise him enough. I’m so proud of him,” she said.

Two hours after the video had been uploaded to the Jack’s Fight Facebook page, and more than 2,700 people had already viewed the family’s moment of joy.

Ms Williams would like to give a huge special thank you on behalf of herself and Jacob’s dad Alwyn Jones, from Abergavenny, to both of their mothers for their support.

She said: “We want to give a special thanks to Nanny Mandy and Nanny Dawn for everything they have done for us.

“It means a lot.

“They haven’t had much credit thrown their way so we want to show them just how much they mean.”