COUNCILLORS have deferred controversial plans for a £4.5 million Gypsy and traveller site in Blaenau Gwent which were recommended for approval.

The council wants to build a new 28-pitch site in place of the existing Cwmcrachen settlement in Nantyglo, that has existed for more than 200 years.

Cwmcrachen, which has 20 pitches, is in a poor state of repair amid growing demand for more pitches in the borough.

Funding for the mobile pitches, which cost £150,000 each, will be covered by the Welsh Government should planning permission be granted.

But concerns have been raised that the council has not followed Welsh Government guidance over the scheme.

Guidelines say Gypsy and traveller sites should comprise 20 pitches or less other than in exceptional circumstances and where consultation has taken place.

READ MORE:

Objector Mel Hughes, who said he regarded the travellers as “good neighbours”, told a planning committee meeting that the council has only looked at finding a big site for the scheme, and that alternatives had not been pursued.

However Llinos Hallett, a speaker for the applicant’s agent Asbri Planning, said the proposal is not for a new site, but for an extension to the existing one.

Ms Hallett also said the plans meet exceptional circumstances as set out by the Welsh Government – by keeping families together – which is considered important for the culture of the travelling community.

“Sites may exceed 20 pitches when it seeks to keep families together,” she said.

“This application does just that – it seeks to keep a large Gypsy and traveller family together.”

But Cllr Tommy Smith questioned if it was necessary for the council go against Welsh Government guidance.

“I can understand an upgrade of the site is needed but why are we creating a bigger site?” he asked.

The council says the extra pitches, amenity blocks, a warden’s office, grazing land and a play area can be easily accommodated “without resulting in overdevelopment”.

But the intended layout, which will split the site into two distinct areas, has been described as “not ideal”.

Planner Steve Smith said it was for councillors to decide whether or not the plans “go beyond the spirit of Welsh Government guidance.”

Councillors requested an opportunity to visit the site before making a decision, to better understand its size and layout, and voted to defer the application.