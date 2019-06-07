THE Festival of Classics returns to Newport tomorrow, with a packed programme fuelled by fun.

Organised by Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID), the Festival will take over High Street and Commercial Street in the city centre between 11am and 4pm.

The streets will be lined with an eclectic array of classic and vintage cars, motorcycles and other vehicles on display, but the entertainment doesn’t stop there!

Festival of Classics is returning (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

McCann’s Rock n Ale Bar, on High Street, which was voted one of the top five live music venue’s in Newport by South Wales Argus readers, will treat music fans to live acts from 1.30pm.

Acts performing at McCann's include the dynamic duo Oxbowlake; reggae band Conners & the Conmen; dirty blues band Taffy Was a Thief; and rockers 12 Bore.

Taffy Was A Thief are lined-up to perform (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

McCann’s will also host a barbecue, with the nearby Le Pub dishing up vegetarian and vegan food.

Plus, Cotyledon Markets will have 14 craft and food stalls open on the day, meaning there’s something for everyone who works up an appetite.

The Festival of Classics is one of many events organised or sponsored by the BID, all aimed at increasing footfall in the city centre at key times of the year. In previous years it has attracted hundreds of people.

To enable the event to run smoothly, Commercial Street (between Stow Hill and Hill Street), High Street, Griffin Street, Market Street, Corn Street (between Upper Dock Street and Commercial Street), and Charles Street (from the Job Centre downwards) will be closed to all vehicles, including pedal cycles, from 9am to 5pm. There will be stewards at all road closure points.

