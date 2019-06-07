A PETITION demanding a public meeting between Newport City Council officials and residents to discuss major "problems" blighting the city centre was handed in today.

The petition, started by Newport resident Christine Davies, was launched just one month ago and in that time has amassed 2,900 signatures - both online and in writing.

After handing the petition and collected signatures in to the Civic Centre, Mrs Davies revealed her hope that a public meeting will be scheduled shortly.

"I gave the petition to the council so they can consider a public meeting," she said.

"There are 2,900 people out there who want a meeting with council officials.

"Our city needs to see big changes."

MORE NEWS:

The petition claims that people are avoiding visiting Newport city centre in favour of Cardiff and Cwmbran and listed homelessness, aggressive begging, anti-social behaviour and other factors as some reasons for it being overlooked.

Mrs Davies believes dialogue in a public meeting may lead to "suggestions that the council can take on board" in tackling problems.

"The city centre could be made into such a better place," she said.

"It has a lot of potential but we need to act now to solve the problems.

"A public meeting could see someone at the meeting with suggestions that the council can take on board.

"It is not just about homelessness, but anti-social behaviour, drunkenness and other stuff."

A spokeswoman from Newport City Council confirmed that the petition had been received and added: "It will be considered by the relevant head of service and cabinet member."

Click

here

to read the petition