CHEPSTOW Coastguard responded to reports of a stricken vessel near Avonmouth earlier today.

The vessel, which was reported to be in the process of sinking, was reported to be in distress at around 11:45am this morning.

Working alongside other services, and conducting operations from the land, air and sea, Chepstow Coastguard helped rescue the casualty who was then airlifted to hospital.

Through their official Twitter account, Chepstow Coastguard stated: "Tasked to a vessel in distress near Avonmouth.

"Vessel located half sunken, debris scattered.

"Searches carried out on land, air & sea.

"CG Helo landed & immediately airlifted casualty to hospital."

They continued by making note of the other services who had also played a role in the operation, saying: "This was a fast-changing incident with a positive outcome.

"Working with Portishead & Clevedon Coastguard, Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187, @severnrescue

Lifeboats, @possetlifeboat, @ASPolice & the Port of Avonmouth Ambulance."