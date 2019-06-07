A NUMBER of Gwent residents have been named as recipients of various royal accolades in the Queen’s birthday honours list.

Among them is legendary runner Steve Jones, who grew up in Ebbw Vale, who has been given an MBE for services to sport.

Mr Jones ran into the record books when, in 1984 he set a new world record in the Chicago Marathon, completing it in two hours, eight minutes and five seconds - despite this being the first time he had completed a marathon.

He also set a British record in the following year’s Chicago Marathon, completing the race in two hours, seven minutes and 13 seconds - a record he held for 33 years, only losing it to Sir Mo Farah in last year.

Marathon legend Steve Jones

Another sportsman to receive a gong is former target shooter John Dallimore, of Croesyceiliog, who has been given an MBE for services to target shooting.

The 73-year-old, who has been given an MBE for services to target shooting, represented Wales and Great Britain and later spent 30 years managing the Wales team.

“It was a surprise and a privilege to be considered for this award,” he said.

John Dallimore

“I’d especially like to thank my family – my wife Margaret, son Garan, daughter Ceri and grandson Tobias.

“I’m looking forward to going and picking up my award. I’m having trouble deciding who to take with me.”

Mr Dallimore is currently the high-performance manager for the Welsh Target Shooting Federation.

His determination and drive were credited in the development of the Sports Wales National Centre in Cardiff.

“I work at the Sports Wales National Centre at Sophia Gardens, where we have the best facilities in the world,” he said.

“Last year we won five medals at the Commonwealth Games in Australia – 20 percent of the Welsh team’s medals.

“I started a club in Torfaen about 30 years ago, and it is now one of the most successful clubs in Wales.”

The chief executive office of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board Judith Paget, of Cwmbran, has also been honoured. She was awarded a CBE for services to healthcare management and delivery in Wales.

Judith Paget

And Dan Langford, director at Newport’s Acorn Recruitment, has cause to celebrate, as he was awarded an OBE for services to business.

He said: “To be honest it hasn’t really sunk in – it is recognition for the wonderful contribution and support I have received from so many amazing people throughout my career.”

Dan Langford

Elsewhere in Gwent, Jean Church, a businesswoman from Abersychan, was awarded an MBE for services to business.

The 69-year-old worked for more than 40 years in retail, and since retiring has continued to volunteer in a coaching and mentoring capacity.

She said that she was looking forward to collecting her award.

“I’m humbled to be nominated,” she said. “I’m very much looking forward to it.”

Mrs Church will be following in the footsteps of her grandfather, who was also honoured.

“In the late 1940s, my grandfather Thomas Lewis was recognised for his work at the Royal Ordinance Factory in Glascoed. I’m really proud to be following in his footsteps as he was well respected in the business world.”

Mrs Church is currently a member of the Torfaen Strategic Economic Forum and executive chairwoman of Welsh Women mean Business, and has previously been the chairwoman of the Institute of Directors (IoD) in Wales.

“I have been privileged to work with some fantastic people who are very innovative,” she said.

Jean Church

Mrs Church has also been an ambassador for the Teenage Cancer Trust for the past 18 months, where she has worked with the charity to boost its fundraising potential with corporate supporters.

“It has been amazing to give something back in my role as an ambassador for Teenage Cancer Trust,” she said. “Every family has been touched by cancer in some way, and the way that it affects people young people aged 13 to 24 is devastating.”

Another to make the list is former Torfaen councillor Gweneira Clark, who has been awarded an MBE for services to local government, housing and the community in Garndiffaith.

Mrs Clark was a ward councillor for Abersychan between 1991 and 2017.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “I can’t believe it. I feel so honoured and humbled.

“Without this community, I wouldn’t be in this position and I have dedicated my life to this community.

“When I was elected, it was becoming a no go area.

“The police station had been firebombed twice and it had burned down with officers in the building.

“It was making people’s lives a misery.

“I can’t describe how tough it was. I was out there all the time with my constituents as I felt I had to be strong and be seen for them.

“I organised a public meeting and about 400 people showed up.”

Gweneira Clark

After the meeting, she formed a small residents group and with the assistance of the police and council, the area began to improve.

“It’s a real honour for the whole community.

“It has been a pleasure to represent them.”

Caroline Hampson, who has been on the committee of the volunteer-run Bedwas Workmen’s Hall for 12 years, has been awarded a BEM (British Empire Medal) for services to the arts and community in Bedwas.

Mrs Hampson, who turns 71 at the end of the year, was shocked to receive her award.

“I was a bit in awe. I opened the letter and was like ‘what was this for?’ She said.

She joined the Bedwas Theatre Group in 1986 after feeling left out as her daughters and husband had all joined.

During her time at the group, Mrs Hampson has been a seamstress, make-up artist, producer and director, and took over the running of the group in 2000.

She said: “I was petrified and thought I would be out of my depth. I found the organisation part a bit easier as I used to work doing a lot of organisation.”

Mrs Hampson is currently the group’s president and chairwoman, and also the driving force behind getting charitable status for the arts group.

“I’m so pleased the theatre group is doing well. I’m more pleased about that than the gong as you call it,” she said.

Mrs Hampson believes that no matter how much work she has done, she doesn’t deserve the medal.

She said: “I feel a fraud to tell you the truth. For me, I just enjoy going on a Thursday.

“The kids at the group are great. It’s a lot of fun.

“We have a motto – a star in everyone. We like to get people involved, and have people who work behind the scenes up on stage eventually. They see everyone else there and want to have a go.”

She explained how there are no barriers to being a member of the arts group and that breaking down social barriers is something that has come through her time there.

“It made a lot of people more confident.”

She added: “How can they nominate someone like me when there’s more deserving people out there not getting recognition?

“I’m doing something I love and there’s people caring for people which is a much harder thing to do and demands a lot more work.

“I am looking forward to the garden party though.”

Also getting an MBE is Elizabeth Buttigieg, 64, from Newport, who has been awarded the honour for services to pensioners, veterans and the community.

Mrs Buttigieg coordinates volunteering for local primary schools to help improve the learning outcomes of children from disadvantaged communities.

Elizabeth Buttigieg

She also acts as a treasurer for SSAFA (The Armed Forces Charity) and works with the charity The Newport Women’s Forum which supports underprivileged women through bursary awards.

For more than 150 pensioners and veterans with links to The Royal British Legion, she organises and hosts an annual Christmas party, helped by the support of volunteers.

Holding monthly fund-raising activities means that she can raise the £3,500 required to pay for the event.

Now in its eight year, her annual Christmas party has become a well-established event that gathers significant support across Newport.

Another to be awarded an MBE is Professor Lynne Boddy, who has been given the honour for services to mycology and public engagement in science.

The 64-year-old, of Chepstow, has pioneered research into how fungal communities function and develop in fallen wood and standing trees, understanding and explaining fungal interactions and their effects, to reveal the key roles that these fungi play in the function of the woodland ecosystem.

Her work has been praised for underpinning modern environmental concerns by providing the foundations for investigations into natural fungal insecticides, as alternatives to damaging chemical pesticides and the search for increasingly effective drugs. Through her work on changing fungal behaviour she is also helping to inform wider understanding of the consequences of climate change.

Last year she was also awarded the Frances Hoggan Medal from the Learned Society of Wales, which recognises and celebrates the contribution of outstanding women connected with Wales in the areas of science, medicine, engineering, technology or mathematics.

Also in Newport, Rosemary Brown, team leader at the Shared Lives Scheme, which helps support people living independently, was awarded an MBE for services to healthcare in south East Wales.

And Kathryn Ellaway, formerly working in designated nurse safeguarding for the National Safeguarding Team, received an MBE for services to safeguarding in Wales.