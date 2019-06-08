IF YOU'D like to own a piece of history you can actually live in then look no further than this unique Grade II Listed Georgian town house.

The three-storey property is situated immediately next to to The Town Gate of Chepstow, historically the only landward entrance to the town through the Port Wall and a point where tolls were collected.

Unfortunately for potential buyers, the chances of collecting tolls from passing visitors is no longer very high, but the short walk - about 20 paces - to the town centre is certainly a bonus.

Situated at the upper end of Chepstow High Street the house is close to all amenities including shops, restaurants, pubs, wine bar, and coffee shops. Easily within walking distance for even the most inebriated 19th century merchant or businessman.

Towngate House is believed to have once been The Bear Inn replacing an inn of the same name in Beaufort Square and rebuilt as a private house in c1816.

In later years the property was converted into offices, with a shop on the ground floor before the present vendors changed the use back to residential and sympathetically restored the house, retaining many original features.

The spacious accommodation is spread over three floors to include living room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, four bedrooms (one of which is currently used as a snug and leads through to a study/dressing room), bathroom, en-suite and separate wc.

There is also an idyllic private courtyard garden which is somewhat optimistically described as "the perfect oasis in which to enjoy al-fresco dining". However, when warm weather does make an appearance then what better what to enjoy it.

