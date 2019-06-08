BIG Splash, a huge family fun festival, returns next month with volunteers wanted.

Big Splash, run by Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre, will be on July 20 and 21, jam-packed with performances and shows across the city centre, including Friars Walk, Commercial Street and Riverfront Theatre.

Big Splash 2018 (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Riverfront Theatre are looking to recruit a team of enthusiastic and dependable people who can support the festival by volunteering a few hours over the two days.

Depending on experience, skills and interests, volunteers can get involved in assisting with performances and set up, stewarding, distributing programmes, collecting audience feedback, helping the public with any queries and making the festival accessible to all.

Big Splash 2018 (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

If you are aged 18 and over, enjoy meeting new people, are confident in talking to the public, are enthusiastic about Big Splash and the arts and are proud and positive about the city of Newport, you are just who they are looking for.

You even get to keep your yellow Big Splash t-shirt!

Big Splash 2018 (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Successful applicants will be given full training, with the deadline for applications on June 23.

or pop into Riverfront Theatre for a chat with a member of the team.