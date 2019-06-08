IT’S WORLD gin day – what better way to celebrate than by booking tickets to The Gin To My Tonic Show?

Pouring into Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, on July 5 and 6, the show will be the biggest gin festival in Wales, hosting three sessions over the two days with guests treated to more than 50 gin and tonic brands from the UK and worldwide.

Gin-lovers can meet the makers, enjoy tonic time sessions, tastings, workshops, masterclasses and more.

The event is organised by gin-thusiasts, Emira Shepherd and Paul Hudson-Jones, best friends who formed the company ‘Gin to My Tonic’ in 2017, originally as a blog to review gins.

Mr Hudson-Jones said: “We had humble intentions – it was just an escape from reality to indulge in our passion and maybe get some free samples.

“It’s grown so much and it’s very exciting. The show will reflect the versatility of gins and botanicals. At one point it was mainly traditional dry gins, but now there are so many different flavours.

“There’s no other drink like it – you see someone being handed a gin at a bar and you want one.”

The Gin To My Tonic Show has run in the UK previously, but it will be the first of its kind to come to Cardiff.

“We’re very excited to come to Wales,” said Ms Shepherd.

“The gin scene is booming, and we’ve seen first-hand how great Cardiff’s bar scene is. The show will have various distillers from all around the world.

“You can hear stories, including unusual backstories, from makers and distillers. It’ll be a fun, interactive informal day, and a great chance to sample some gin.”

“The only way I can think to describe it is gin heaven,” added Mr Hudson-Jones.

“It’s focused on gin, but there are other spirits on offer, plus cocktail masterclasses, so it’s very inclusive."

The Gin To My Tonic show welcomes all levels of gin expertise, with guides and a team on site to offer guidance and make recommendations.

Sessions run from 6.30pm-10.30pm on July 5, and 12pm-4pm then 6pm-10pm on July 6.

Book tickets through

or call the venue's Box Office on 029 2022 4488.