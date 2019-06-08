MORE than 200 hypodermic needles and 200 gas canisters have been removed from an abandoned tent in Newport city centre.

The council's cleansing staff attended the call out near Friar's Walk and a large amount of drug paraphernalia was found.

A spokeswoman from Newport City Council said that the site had been washed down and disinfected.

She said: "Cleansing staff from Newport City Council removed a blue tent from the city centre and removed more than 232 hypodermic needles, around 200 gas canisters and a large amount of disgusting debris.

(The council's cleansing staff were called to the tent near Friar's Walk in Newport City Centre and removed a large amount of drug paraphernalia. Picture: Gareth Barnes.)

"The area was washed down with disinfectant and mechanically swept.

"The council took action because the tent was abandoned."