THE WEEKEND is here with many people already looking forward to tucking into a Sunday lunch tomorrow.

Whether you look forward to the meat or the veg, the gravy or the stuffing, there are few people out there who don’t enjoy a big roast lunch.

We wanted to find out the top places in Newport to enjoy a Sunday lunch and we weren’t disappointed.

Here are the best five places, in no particular order, as chosen by our readers.

Lyceum Tavern, Malpas Road

Lyceum Tavern is a traditional pub, offering various dishes, which proved to be a firm favourite among foodies with many praising their use of fresh food over frozen.

Jacob Reynolds described their roast dinner as ‘superb’ with Anne Williams describing it as ‘fabulous’ and Carole Smith rating it as ‘brilliant.’

Vickie Mitchell said: “Lyceum Tavern offer a proper Sunday lunch in a friendly family run pub. It’s always really good quality food, at a great price – it’s as good as your mother’s!”

Lyceum Tavern is wheelchair accessible, with a children’s menu and vegetarian options.

The venue is open 12pm-2pm and 5.30pm-9pm Monday to Saturday, and 12pm-3pm on Sundays.

The Pen & Wig, Stow Hill

The Pen & Wig also made the top five, with Leon Digney complimenting the venue’s ‘amazing’ roast dinners.

Rhiannon McLoughlin praised the venue and said: “The Pen & Wig has great food, friendly staff and a great atmosphere” with Helen Evans claiming they have ‘the best roast in town.’

The Pen & Wig also has a licensed bar, with various drinks on offer, including beers, ciders and ales. There is a pub garden at the rear, perfect for when the sun is shining.

The Pen & Wig is open 10am-11pm Monday to Thursday, 10am-midnight on Fridays, 11am-midnight on Saturdays, and 12pm-10.30pm on Sundays.

Blaina Wharf, E Dock Road

Blaina Wharf also fared well in the battle to be included within the top five.

David Stephens said: “Blaina Wharf do a nice carvery. The staff are always friendly and there’s plenty of seats available.”

Tracey Davies also voted in favour of the venue’s ‘yummy’ roast dinners.

Blaina Wharf offers carvery meals throughout the week, with meat free and light options available, and has different daily offers on their varied menu. Monday to Saturday they offer two meals for £10, making it a great bargain.

The venue is open from 11.30am to 11pm weekdays, 9am-11pm on Saturdays, and 9am-10pm on Sundays.

The Potters, Upper Dock Street

A well-established feature of the city centre, The Potters have once again made the list, following them being voted one of the best beer gardens and one of the best places for a fry-up in Newport.

Clive Richards described The Potters as ‘the best’ with Christine James praising their ‘lovely, well cooked’ dinners and ‘friendly’ staff.

Lynn Greenway said: “The Potters in Newport has excellent food and value.”

The Potters is open 9am-11pm Monday to Thursday, 9am-1am Friday and Saturday, 12pm-10.30pm on Sundays.

Toby Carvery, Royal Oak Hill

Unsurprisingly, this family friendly chain restaurant made the top five, offering a buffet style carvery to tuck into.

The venue is the UK’s favourite Sunday roast dinner and carvery, offering a variety of meats, vegetables, sides and sauces seven days a week.

Newport’s Toby Carvery has a five food hygiene rating, and also features a breakfast menu, kids menu and a pudding menu with the opportunity to ‘cake-it-away’ if you’re too full for a sweet treat after your roast.

Toby Carvery is open from 8am to 10.30pm seven days a week.