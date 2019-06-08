TAKE a look at this lodge house, do you recognise where this is?

Last week's picture was indeed Victoria Avenue in Newport. Here's what you had to say:

- I think the latest one there looks like Victoria Avenue?

Andy & Jackie Long

- I believe the picture in the Argus is Victoria Avenue.

Amanda Davies

- I was thrilled to see the pictures of Victoria avenue on the swa online today, (Do you recognise where).

I lived by the tree on the lower right hand side.

I would like a copy of both the pictures, older and new. Can you tell me when they were taken.

Also, how can I get a copy of both please.

Jeanette Grovell

- This photo is Victoria Avenue in Maindee.

Andy Wilson

-The answer to the photo is Victoria Avenue.

L.James

-Today we are in Maindee, Chepstow Road looking up Victoria Avenue. The 'Then' photo dates from the 1970s or 1980s. This road leads up to Christchurch Rd. Just visible on the left hand side is Victoria Methodist Church. In the latter half of the 1800s, Maindee was growing at a prodigious rate but there were no places of worship in the area - people were meeting in private houses. The Methodist chapel was one of those built to answer the need. Just off camera on the left is Maindee swimming baths. When I was a schoolboy, we were taken to Stow Hill Baths to be taught to swim. The water was ice cold & deep and the teacher stood - fully clothed - on the bank shouting instructions - I didn't swim. However as a teenager I was persuaded to try Maindee - the water was warm & shallow which gave me the confidence. Sadly, the future of this Art Deco building is bleak. On the left hand corner of Chepstow Rd & Victoria Avenue is the George Hotel and on the opposite corner is the now closed Barclay's Bank (not serving the local community). A little further back along Chepstow Rd was Harry Stevens cycle shop - you could buy anything down to a single ball for a ball bearing - this was customer service.

Dave Woolven,

Newport

-I'm pretty sure that is Victoria avenue, I walk down it quite often, but try to avoid walking up as it's quite steep.

Andrew Williams

-Looks like Victoria Avenue on east side of Newport. Taken at the bottom near the old Maindee Baths, it gets steeper as you go upwards.

Jim Dyer,

Newport