LAST week's Port Life featured a picture of Royal Marines leaving the HMS Monmouth in False Bay, South Africa, for an exercise in December 1997.

Reader Danny Lynch sent in the above picture of the ship visiting Newport and some information about its history. Here what he had to say

The vessel in Port Life on 1st June is F235 HMS MONMOUTH, known as the Black Duke, she was ordered in July 1988 from Yarrow Shipbuilders on the Clyde, was laid down on the 1st June 1989. Launched on the 23rd November 1991 and Commissioned on the 24th September 1993, She is the 6th Duke class type 23 Frigate to be built,133 metres long and 16.1 metres beam as of 2018 she has the most Battle honours of any current serving Royal Naval Vessel, she is currently moored in her home base at Devonport Dockyard Plymouth. Here are some pictures of her visiting Newport in 1997.

Danny Lynch

It’s HMS Monmouth , a Type 23 Frigate. Apparently it’s the only type 23 with it’s name painted in black on the hull.

Steve Marchant

HMS Ajax broken up at Cashmors yard she broke away there times coming up the river usk

John Otton