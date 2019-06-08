THIS Father’s Day, dads are invited to take part in the Cwmbran Race for Life.

For the first time, sons, dads and grandfathers will be able to stand on the start line alongside their sisters, daughters and grandchildren as Cancer Research UK opens the Race for Life to everyone.

Taking part in the Race for Life is a hugely moving experience as people come together to remember loved ones lost to cancer, celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived or support those going through treatment.

Lisa Sweeting, Cancer Research UK’s Cwmbran event manager, said: “We’re urging families in Cwmbran to make this Father’s Day extra special by joining the Race for Life.

“Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don’t need to be sporty to take part. You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.

“We encourage our participants to help raise money in whatever way they like – there are lots of ideas on the Race for Life website."

(For the first time, Cwmbran dads are invited to take part in the Race for Life. Picture: Cancer Research UK.)

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

The Cwmbran 5K event takes place in Sunday, June 16 at Northfields Recreation Ground in Croesyceiliog, starting at 11am.

To enter the Race for Life visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.