SINCE Newport’s Milton Primary School was established two years ago it has been thriving with the wellbeing of children and staff at the heart of all they do. LEAH POWELL visited to find out more...

Milton Primary School’s motto is ‘learning together, achieving forever’ and this positive ethos is reflected throughout the entire school.

The school, on Hendre Farm Drive in Ringland, opened almost two years ago following an amalgamation of Milton Infants School and Milton Junior School – which the current head teacher, Mrs Corinne Burke attended.

Mrs Corrine Burke (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

She is joined by a team of ‘amazing’ staff of 45 people, which includes deputy headteacher Mrs Samantha Thomas and assistant headteacher Mrs Julie Hodge.

Mrs Burke said: “I’m really lucky to have such an amazing team of strong, dedicated and committed staff with great leadership skills.

“Staff work collaboratively with others, taking part in research projects and gaining additional qualifications such as the National Qualification for Headship, accreditation for Higher Level Teaching Assistant Status, Nurture Schools and the Welsh Second Language Sabbatical Scheme.

“Building a culture of learning and empowering staff and children to own their learning has been key.”

Reception class drawing in glitter (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Milton Primary School works with draft curriculum documentation to plan learning experiences that are driven by the pupils. Last term, each class worked through a Humanities inquiry with key questions like: What makes a place unique? What happens when cultures collide?

“Immersion activities are used to engage the children and to generate ideas for what they want to learn,” explained Mrs Burke.

“We’ll ask children questions at the start of each topic and introduce enrichment activities, which practice communication, collaboration, self-management, thinking, and researching, and give the children high quality, enjoyable experiences.

“Pupils’ voice is at the centre of everything we do, and we aim to be democratic, while nurturing and empowering our children.

“We have a broad range of groups which children can get involved with, meaning everyone has the opportunity to lead their own experience.

Year 4 pupils who helped design the classrooms (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Milton Primary School’s many groups include Brilliant Bunch, School Council, Eco Committee, Pupil Leadership Team, Criw Cymraeg, Digital Leaders/Coding Club and Community Crew.

The School Council, which is well-established, is involved with appointing new staff, delivering the leadership team report to governors on teaching and learning, and took part in a community project to reduce serious and organised crime.

The Pupil Leadership Team are also well established; they meet regularly, get involved with community projects, and report progress to governors.

Staff with the Pupil Leadership Team (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Coding Club is run by Mrs Sian Roche and is a huge part of the school’s digital learning.

Members of Coding Club (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Ahead of half term, schools from that cluster all joined for a ‘Cracking the Code’ project involving Techno Camp from Cardiff University.

This gave pupils the change to learn and disseminate new coding skills, which they can then share with the rest of the school.

Children using Lego and an iPad to build and program a spybot (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Interestingly, Milton Primary School has more girls than boys involved with the Club, at a time when there’s a national push to get more girls involved with technology and digital learning.

Newer groups introduced to the school include: Brilliant Bunch and Heddlu Bach (Mini Police).

Mrs Burke said: “Brilliant Bunch is all about having a positive mindset, being positive and being kind to others.

“Last month we had a Festival of Happiness, which was a week when messages about positive thinking, resilience and happiness were shared and celebrated. We also had a competition with children designing posters on being kind.”

Heddlu Bach is already becoming well established within the community. They’ve been involved with litter picks, issuing safety posters on Bonfire Night, and are now focusing on road safety outside the school.

Heddlu Bach at Milton Primary School (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

This has involved learning about pedestrian and driver safety, speed patrol, and about responsible parking. Pupils encourage vehicles not to park on the yellow zigzags outside the school and give the ‘thumbs up’ to safe drivers. Soon they’ll get to use speed guns, which will also help them develop their numeracy skills.

And it’s not just learning and groups that allow pupils to have their say – all the pupils are involved with planning and designing their learning spaces. Although varied, the classrooms feature calm colours, mixed height seating, wall displays, and resources such as book corners and glitter painting stations.

The school is certainly not ‘all work and no play’ with spacious grounds for children to enjoy on breaks and plenty of interactive activities, including scooters, pushchairs and blocks to construct their own courses.

Reception enjoying playtime (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Deputy head teacher, Mrs Thomas, said: “There’s plenty of lovely spaces for outdoor learning. We’re planting our own potatoes soon.

“We’re quite lucky as many years ago, before the amalgamation, we planted our own orchard so soon the children can pick their own fruit and use them for natural painting. This term we’re also looking to introduce classrooms gardens, to help encourage children to look after the environment.”

Milton Primary School (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Milton Primary School also has strong working relationships with outside agencies and groups regularly meeting at the school PFTA, Parent Voice group and Families Connect.

Their next event is a community litter pick, which will include children, parents and members of the community.