RIDERS of all ages took to the streets of Gwent for the return of the Dalmatian Bike Ride.

The ride has become established as an important event in the St David’s Hospice Care fundraising calendar since it started in 2012, and has so far raised thousands of pounds for the charity.

Cyclists were able to choose from four different routes, including shorter 24 mile, 37 mile and 58 mile routes, and the longest route of 58 miles - which followed the scenic tow path of the Mon Brecon canal from the basin in Brecon – through Abergavenny, Cwmbran, and Pontypool – all the way to Newport.

Plenty of riders took the opportunity to wear dalmatian-themed costumes or face paint.

Here is a selection of pictures from the event.

(Riders at the start line in Caerleon on the 58 mile Acorn Dalmatian bike ride in aid of the St David's Hospice Care. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

