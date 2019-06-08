FANS of classic cars took to the streets of Newport on Saturday for the Festival of Classics car show.

Organised by Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID), the Festival took over High Street and Commercial Street from 11am to 4pm.

Now in its third year, the streets were lined with an eclectic array of classic and vintage cars, motorcycles and other vehicles on display.

Some of the vehicles on show included a 1932 Austin 7, a VW beach buggy, and a vintage MG.

There was also a street market provided by Cotyledon Markets, featuring 14 stalls offering a variety of local craft and food stalls.

Further entertainment was provided at McCann’s Rock n Ale Bar, on High Street, with live music from the dynamic duo Oxbowlake; reggae band Conners & the Conmen; dirty blues band Taffy Was a Thief; and rockers 12 Bore.

There was also food available at McCann’s, in the form of a barbecue, and the nearby Le Pub dishing up vegetarian and vegan food.

Here are some photos from the day.

(The Classic Car Show in Newport city centre. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(Classic Minis at the Festival of Classic Cars in Newport city centre. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(A VW beach buggy and an MG at the Classic Car Show in Newport city centre. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(A 1932 Austin 7 at the Classic Car Show in Newport city centre. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(A vintage MG at the Classic Car Show in Newport city centre. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)