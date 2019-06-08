FORMER Newport County manager Justin Edinburgh, who led the club back to the Football League, has died at the age of 49.

The news was announced by his club Leyton Orient, who won promotion back to join the Exiles in League Two last season.

The former Tottenham defender was taken to hospital on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Edinburgh was County manager between 2011 and 2015 and guided the club back to the Football League in 2013 thanks to a Conference play-off final victory over Wrexham at Wembley.

Exiles boss Michael Flynn said: "My heart goes out to the Edinburgh family, this man was not only an amazing manager but and amazing friend to me I cannot describe how devastated I am.

"Justin I cannot thank you enough. You went out a champion, nothing other than you deserve #champion #leader #gentleman."

He went on to manage Gillingham and Northampton Town before taking over at Orient in November 2017.

The O's won promotion back to the Football League as National League champions last month and also made it to the FA Trophy final at Wembley.

The club announced Edinburgh's death in a statement, saying the former Tottenham defender had died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.

"We are completely heartbroken by this tragedy," said Orient chairman Nigel Travis.

"All our thoughts and love are with the Edinburgh family and we know from the messages that have flooded into the club over the last week that the wider football world will share our sentiments."

It is with profound and utmost sadness that Leyton Orient announces its manager Justin Edinburgh has passed away.#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) June 8, 2019

As a left-back, Edinburgh made his name at Tottenham, making more than 250 appearances in a 10-year stay, winning the FA Cup in 1991 and the League Cup in 1999.

Edinburgh leaves his wife Kerri and their children Charlie and Cydnie.